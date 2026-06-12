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Home / Trending / Moradabad groom's 'bulldozer baraat' goes viral, police issue challan

Moradabad groom's 'bulldozer baraat' goes viral, police issue challan

Following the circulation of the footage, local authorities took note of the incident

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:44 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district has gone viral after a groom opted for a bulldozer instead of the traditional horse or a luxury car to make his grand wedding entrance.

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The incident took place in Umri Kala village, where groom Osman chose a JCB machine as his mode of transport for the baraat. Videos widely shared on social media show Osman and several wedding guests riding atop the construction vehicle as music played in the background.

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The footage also captured guests dancing enthusiastically on the moving bulldozer. The unusual procession drew attention from onlookers and quickly gained traction online.

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While many users praised the groom’s unconventional and eye-catching entry, others expressed concerns about safety and questioned the use of heavy construction machinery during a public celebration.

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Following the circulation of the footage, local authorities took note of the incident. Police found that traffic rules had allegedly been violated during the procession and subsequently issued a challan against the vehicle.

The incident has since sparked debate online, with some users supporting the police action over the alleged traffic violations, while others felt authorities could have been more lenient considering the occasion.

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