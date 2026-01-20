DT
Home / Trending / 'Most Indian version yet': Shakira's 'Waka Waka' gets Rajasthani twist with 'Khamma Ghani'

'Most Indian version yet': Shakira's 'Waka Waka' gets Rajasthani twist with 'Khamma Ghani'

A group of folk musicians from Ismail Langa group have given the global hit local upgrade

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:12 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira's iconic anthem 'Waka Waka' has been 'reborn' in Rajasthan. A group of folk musicians from the Ismail Langa group have given the global hit a local twist, blending traditional instruments like 'dholaks' and 'khartals' with catchy Rajasthani vocals.

The video, shot on a moving bus, shows the artistes dressed in colourful attire, grooving to the familiar tune. But what really steals the show is their clever incorporation of local phrases like "Khamma Ghani" and "Welcome to Rajasthan", turning the football anthem into a warm regional greeting.

Social media users are loving it. “As someone whose dad chose Jaipur as his hometown, this gives me so many feelings,” a user commented. Another wrote, “Maro pyaro Rajasthan. Welcome to Rajasthan.” A third hilariously reacted, “Shakira after eating dal bati.”

A few even joked that this might be the most ‘Indian’ version of Waka Waka yet.

