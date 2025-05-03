‘Most touching thing online’: Watch adorable viral video of man secretly recording son singing ‘Do Gallan’

A video capturing a boy’s raw musical talent is winning hearts online. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows a father quietly capturing his son as he sings the Punjabi hit “Do Gallan,” originally performed by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

The video begins with the voice of the boy echoing inside a house, leading viewers to a wholesome scene: the boy, sitting on his bed, eyes gently closed, completely immersed in the song. With rhythm and emotion, he delivers each line with sincerity that has struck a chord with audiences across social media.

Since being posted online, the video has gathered thousands of likes, comments and shares. Many praised the young singer’s natural gift and emotional depth, calling it one of the most touching things they have seen online.

“This is better than most automated singers today,” one user commented. Another joked, “My parents would have said, ‘You remember the lyrics, but ask you 13 times table and you will go blank!”

Others praised the supportive father who quietly captured the beautiful moment.

“This boy is the richest person – not because of money, but because of his voice, passion, and admiring father,” one user wrote. A final comment summed up the sentiment, “Pure talent – something rare these days.”