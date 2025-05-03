DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / ‘Most touching thing online’: Watch adorable viral video of man secretly recording son singing ‘Do Gallan’

‘Most touching thing online’: Watch adorable viral video of man secretly recording son singing ‘Do Gallan’

The clip shows a father quietly capturing his son as he sings the Punjabi hit “Do Gallan"
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:26 PM May 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A father quietly captures his son as he sings the Punjabi hit “Do Gallan”. Video grab/Instagram@_bhangraempire_
Advertisement

A video capturing a boy’s raw musical talent is winning hearts online. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows a father quietly capturing his son as he sings the Punjabi hit “Do Gallan,” originally performed by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

The video begins with the voice of the boy echoing inside a house, leading viewers to a wholesome scene: the boy, sitting on his bed, eyes gently closed, completely immersed in the song. With rhythm and emotion, he delivers each line with sincerity that has struck a chord with audiences across social media.

Advertisement

Since being posted online, the video has gathered thousands of likes, comments and shares. Many praised the young singer’s natural gift and emotional depth, calling it one of the most touching things they have seen online.

“This is better than most automated singers today,” one user commented. Another joked, “My parents would have said, ‘You remember the lyrics, but ask you 13 times table and you will go blank!”

Advertisement

Others praised the supportive father who quietly captured the beautiful moment.

“This boy is the richest person – not because of money, but because of his voice, passion, and admiring father,” one user wrote. A final comment summed up the sentiment, “Pure talent – something rare these days.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper