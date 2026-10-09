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Home / Trending / Mother's quiet struggle: Ladakh woman with child on back works at petrol pump, people ask how to help

Mother's quiet struggle: Ladakh woman with child on back works at petrol pump, people ask how to help

The video was shared by Instagram user Priyanka on her social media handle

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:10 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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A video showing a woman working at a petrol pump in Ladakh while carrying her child on her back has gone viral on social media. The clip has struck a chord with many viewers — with several expressing concern about the mother's circumstances and asking how they could help her.

The video was shared by Instagram user Priyanka on her social media handle. The text on the video reads, “This is where you find me at my lowest.”

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Priyanka also connected with the mother through a video call and told her about the love and contributions people had offered after watching the clip.

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“I called her to tell her about the love, messages and support you all wanted to give her. And honestly, this is the most beautiful part of social media — when a story doesn't just get views, it touches hearts,” she wrote.

In the caption, Priyanka said what began as a simple moment in Ladakh had turned into something she had never expected. She added that what touched her the most was the number of people who wanted to help the woman.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "She is a real queen." Another commented, "She is a true warrior." A third user called her an "Independent woman."

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