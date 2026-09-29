'Mountain of Microsoft goodies': Bengaluru techie shows off massive collection of company goodies, Internet stunned
Kartik Agarwal posted a video on Instagram showcasing the goodies he received at different stages of his journey with Microsoft
Meet Kartik Agarwal, a Microsoft employee from Bengaluru who has gone viral after sharing a glimpse of the extensive collection of Microsoft merchandise he has accumulated over the years. The collection features a range of items, including T-shirts, bags, bottles, jackets, power banks and even a harmonica.
“Bro, people usually show you a few Microsoft goodies, but I’ll show you an entire mountain of goodies, bro!” Agarwal said while giving viewers a tour of the collection. He displayed multiple bags, a laptop sleeve, a Microsoft-themed Rubik’s Cube, stress balls, socks, a tea-infuser bottle, tumblers and several other branded items.
The haul also included power banks, posters, an Xbox Game Pass, a Microsoft diary, plantable stationery, a suitcase and several jackets.
Agarwal went on to show a boarding pass holder, medals, awards, a mouth organ (harmonica), a shaker bottle, a foam roller, a fitness diary and stretch resistance bands. He mentioned that some of the items were received through a Secret Santa exchange.
The video further revealed a tin box packed with stickers and numerous smaller keepsakes, including lanyards and other memorabilia collected over time.
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In the caption, Agarwal said the merchandise represented different phases of his association with Microsoft. “Consistency > Motivation. My Microsoft Goodies Collection. I joined Microsoft full-time in July 2025, so this reel includes all the goodies I received during my MLSA, internship and full-time journey,” he wrote.
Netizens react:
A user wrote, “That’s a whole Microsoft collection!" Another joked, “Bro can open his own Microsoft shop now."
A third reacted, “That’s an impressive collection."