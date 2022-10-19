3-year-old boy who complained to police against his mother for ‘stealing his candies’ gets cycle, chocolates from MP minister

Bhopal, October 18
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has gifted a bicycle and chocolates to a three-year-old boy, who went to a police station in Burhanpur along with his father to complain against his mother who scolded him for being adamant.
बुरहानपुर: दीपावली से पहले मनी 'हमजा' की दिवाली...— Home Department, MP (@mohdept) October 18, 2022
हमजा साइकिल और चॉकलेट पाकर हुआ प्रफुल्लित...
हमजा के माता-पिता ने गृह मंत्री @drnarottammisra की सहृदयता, सहिष्णुता, सद्भावना और मासूम हमजा के प्रति स्नेह का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त किया है...@proburhanpur#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/ivJCQiPdtu
After police delivered the gift to the boy on Tuesday, a video showing him happily riding the bicycle in the presence of cops and his family members was shared by the state home department on its official Twitter handle.
Earlier on Sunday, a video showing the child complaining against his mother to sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak at Dedtalai police post in Burhanpur went viral on social media.
3-year-old gets angry with mother, goes to the police station to file a complaint, says "mother steals my toffees, put her in jail."#BacheManKeSache pic.twitter.com/AJi99stkdX— Weisel🇮🇳 (@weiselaqua) October 18, 2022
In the clip, the boy was heard claiming that his mother "stole" his candies, which Nayak wrote on a paper.
When the police officer asked the boy to sign the complaint, he drew some lines on the paper, Nayak said.
The boy's father said the child insisted on complaining to police after his mother scolded him for not letting her apply a black "tika" (with a belief that it wards off evil forces) on his forehead after bathing.
After the clip went viral, Mishra in a video call to the boy on Tuesday asked him what he wanted and promised to send chocolates and a bicycle to him.
गृह मंत्री @drnarottammisra ने आज बुरहानपुर में मम्मी की शिकायत करने वाले बच्चे से की बात। दीपावली पर प्यारे बालक हमजा को चॉकलेट और साइकिल उपहार में देंगे।@spburhanpur@proburhanpur#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/GwXVk271mJ— Home Department, MP (@mohdept) October 18, 2022
Some policemen later delivered the items to the boy and told him the minister had sent them to him as a gift.
