Mumbai couple earns Rs 2.2 lakh per month, live in 1 BHK, yet barely save a penny

A Mumbai-based couple’s candid account of struggling to save despite earning a combined monthly income of Rs 2.2 lakh has triggered a lively discussion on Reddit, with many users weighing in on whether the issue is the city’s soaring cost of living or everyday spending habits.

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Sharing their situation on the platform, the man explained that he and his partner live independently in a one-bedroom apartment in Mumbai and often find themselves short of money by the end of the month, despite what appears to be a comfortable income on paper.

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According to the post, the couple spends around Rs 44,000 on rent each month, while commuting, electricity, domestic help, groceries, medicines and social outings add significantly to their regular expenses. They also invest Rs 60,000 every month through SIPs, which they consider a long-term financial commitment.

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Looking at the numbers, the couple expected to have a sizeable amount left over for additional savings. Reality, however, has painted a different picture.

The man admitted that unexpected lifestyle expenses often creep into their monthly budget. A new outfit, a watch, a perfume or other occasional purchases may seem minor individually, but together they take a noticeable bite out of their finances.

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Travel to their hometown has proven to be an even bigger expense. With work schedules often finalised at the last minute, booking train tickets in advance is not always possible, forcing the couple to rely on more expensive travel options. Add gifts for family members and other expenses during visits, and a single trip can cost tens of thousands of rupees.

The post quickly resonated with many internet users, prompting a flood of advice and observations.

Users’ reactions

Several commenters argued that the couple’s challenge was less about income and more about tracking expenses. Others pointed out that their Rs 60,000 monthly SIP contribution should itself be viewed as a form of saving rather than expenditure.

Many users also highlighted discretionary spending and unplanned travel as likely reasons behind the disappearing surplus. Some suggested creating a dedicated travel fund for hometown visits, while others recommended keeping a closer watch on lifestyle purchases and social spending.