Mumbai engineer creates unique collar with QR code for stray dogs to ascertain their whereabouts, medical history

Chandigarh, February 18
An engineer’s innovation to trace stray dogs by developing a unique collar with QR code is earning praises online. The device created by Mumbai-based engineer Akshay Ridlan, upon being scanned, will furnish all details of stray dogs including their name, caretaker’s name, vaccination history, medical history.
ANI shared a tweet in this regard and also interviewed Akshay.
The outlet wrote, “Akshay Ridlan, an engineer and a dog lover from Mumbai, claims to have developed tags with QR code technology for stray dogs, to keep track of them.”
Maharashtra | Akshay Ridlan, an engineer and a dog lover from Mumbai, claims to have developed tags with QR code technology for stray dogs, to keep track of them. pic.twitter.com/SIyfyqudlb— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023
Akshay said the device will help government find out location of dogs and make strategy for their sterilisation or vaccination. It can be done through a database.
He said the device will be offered at nominal price.
The innovation received mix reviews from netizens. Many praised the move while few said it was waste of money and efforts.
