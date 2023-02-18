Mumbai engineer creates unique collar with QR code for stray dogs to ascertain their whereabouts, medical history

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 18

An engineer’s innovation to trace stray dogs by developing a unique collar with QR code is earning praises online. The device created by Mumbai-based engineer Akshay Ridlan, upon being scanned, will furnish all details of stray dogs including their name, caretaker’s name, vaccination history, medical history.

ANI shared a tweet in this regard and also interviewed Akshay.

The outlet wrote, “Akshay Ridlan, an engineer and a dog lover from Mumbai, claims to have developed tags with QR code technology for stray dogs, to keep track of them.”

Maharashtra | Akshay Ridlan, an engineer and a dog lover from Mumbai, claims to have developed tags with QR code technology for stray dogs, to keep track of them. pic.twitter.com/SIyfyqudlb — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Akshay said the device will help government find out location of dogs and make strategy for their sterilisation or vaccination. It can be done through a database.

He said the device will be offered at nominal price.

The innovation received mix reviews from netizens. Many praised the move while few said it was waste of money and efforts.

