Mumbai Flipkart delivery agent accidentally steps on rangoli, what he does next wins hearts

A Flipkart delivery agent in Mumbai has won hearts online with a thoughtful gesture after accidentally stepping on a woman's rangoli. However, what caught everyone's attention was that instead of walking away and leaving the design damaged, the man sat down and tried to fix it before leaving.

The moment was captured on a CCTV camera.

Drashti, an Instagram user from Mumbai, shared the footage on her account after discovering the unexpected act of kindness. She said she noticed that her rangoli looked slightly different after returning home and decided to check the CCTV footage to find out what had happened.

The video shows the delivery agent ringing the doorbell and taking out his phone as Drashti opens the door to collect her package. After handing over the parcel, the woman closes the door and the agent turns to leave.

Advertisement

However, he soon notices that he has accidentally stepped on the rangoli near the entrance. Rather than ignoring the damage, he sits down and carefully begins putting it back together — the best that he could.

Eventually, after managing to repair a considerable portion of the rangoli, he finally gets up and leaves.

In her caption, Drashti explained that she had spent considerable time creating the rangoli and had not expected anyone to make an effort to repair it.

Advertisement

The video has since drawn warm reactions on social media, with viewers appreciating the delivery agent for taking responsibility for an accidental mistake and going the extra mile to make things right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drashtiiiiii🌼 (@drashtiisthisyouu)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “It's the little things like these that restore your faith in people. Such a wholesome gesture!” Another reacted: “Thanks to the owner for posting this, your effort to highlight his thoughtful gesture is much appreciated.”

Advertisement

A third commented, “He's clearly been raised by a wonderful human being.”