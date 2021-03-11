Mumbai man looks for ‘sisters on Tinder’ after having FOMO of celebrating Raksha Bandhan all his life

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 9

While finding love, a companion or a soulmate on a dating app is a thing of the modern times, using it to find a sibling is as bizarre as it sounds.

However, a man in Mumbai has given an all-new purpose to the dating app Tinder.

The man has used it to find sisters after having FOMO (fear of missing out) every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The man narrated his strategy on Reddit. He had been putting “Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan" as his Tinder bio since the past two years.

“I have felt FOMO for most of my life during Raksha Bandhan as I do not have any sisters. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff,” reads the post on Reddit.

The post went viral on social media with netizens calling him a self-‘bro-zoned’ man.

"Thanks to Tinder, now I have two sisters, both of whom I met on the dating app. This year, all three of us are planning to get together and celebrate Raksha Bandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited," he wrote.

Well, we send the man and his Tinder sisters all the love.

