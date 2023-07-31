Municipality councillor slaps himself with slipper for failing to fulfil promises

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), July 31
A councillor in Anakapalli district slapped himself with a slipper on Monday for failing to fulfil the promises he made to his voters.
Mulaparthi Ramaraju, councillor, Narsipatnam Municipality (Ward 20), vented his frustration during the council meeting. A video of this act has gone viral.
During the Narsipatnam municipal meeting of the Anakapalli district, #AndhraPradesh #TDP councillor Ramaraju hit himself with his slippers, blaming his own fate, to express his frustration because despite winning for 30 months, he could not do any task. pic.twitter.com/1ZeLWSOSXj— Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) July 31, 2023
"It has been 31 months since I have been elected as a councillor but I am unable to solve civic issues like drainage, power, sanitation, roads and other problems in my ward," Ramaraju told PTI, explaining the reason for slapping himself.
The 40-year-old councillor, who ekes out a living by driving an autorickshaw said he tried all options but could not keep up the promises made to voters.
He alleged that the local municipal officials completely ignored Ward 20 and he could not even get a water connection to any of his voters.
Ramaraju said it was better to die in the council meeting for not being able to fulfil the promises as his voters were demanding him to execute the unfulfilled civic works.
The councillor was backed by TDP during the local body polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh
Internet suspended in the area till Wednesday; Home Minister...
Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC
Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...