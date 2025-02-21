‘My heart is with…’; Pakistan’s 2 Ws predict Champions Trophy semifinalists

After the first two matches of the ICC Champions Trophy, the race for the semi-final slots for the prestigious event has well and truly begun.

Pakistan started the tournament on a disastrous note as they were steamrolled by New Zealand in the lung opener in Karachi on February 19. The very next day, India, riding high on their recent pummeling of the mighty English team at home, were all over minnows Bangladesh in the Group A fixture.

Now, India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the mother of all battles in Dubai on Sunday. A defeat by their more-fancied neighbours could well be the curtain call for the hosts as far as advancing into the next round is concerned.

As the tournament progresses, many cricket pundits have predicted their semifinal line-ups. And the two legendary Pakistan pacers -- Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis -- are no exception.

On the popular Pakistani YouTube channel, Sports Central, which also features India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Nikhil Chopra as experts, the two Ws have had their take on this.

Interestingly, both Pujara and Chopra said Pakistan would not make it to the top four, eliciting a dejected response from Younis, who said, “You people have eliminated our team from the tournament.”

While Younis put his money on India, Pakistan, England and Afghanistan, Akram named India, Afghanistan and Australia for the three slots, but was non-committal on the fourth. “Though my heart is with Pakistan, on current form New Zealand easily walk into the mix,” said the former left-arm pacer.