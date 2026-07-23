Nagaland man orders 150 Cheese Burst pizzas worth over Rs 67,000 for CJP protesters

As thousands of protesters continue their protest in Delhi over the NEET 2026 paper leak, demanding educational reforms and greater accountability, the movement continues to receive widespread solidarity from people across the country. Amid the ongoing protests, a man from Nagaland has won hearts online after sharing an Instagram post revealing that he had ordered 150 pizzas for the protesters.

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The man, identified as Dielhi Dienu, took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of his order history, explaining that he felt saddened by his inability to join the protest in person and wanted to support the protesters from afar. The caption read, “Tonight, I couldn’t enjoy my own dinner with the grief that i couldn’t be there in the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving.”

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“I’m sitting here in Nagaland, while thousands of students are at Jantar Mantar, far away from home, fighting for what they believe is a better future and a fairer education system. I couldn’t be there with them, so this was the least I could do.”

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Dienu said he ordered 150 Domino’s Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas and instructed the delivery partner to enter the protest site and distribute them among anyone who needed food.

According to his post, the delivery partner called him and asked, “Sir, whom should I deliver this to?” He replied, “Please just give it to anyone who hasn’t eaten.”

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Dienu recalled that after a brief silence, the delivery partner’s voice trembled as he said, “Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye.” He described the exchange as deeply emotional, saying, “That moment hit me so deeply.”

“Maybe he was thinking about the students. Maybe he has siblings or children studying. I don’t know his story, but his words reminded me that this movement affects far more people than those standing at the protest site.” he added.

Concluding his post, Dienu clarified that his intention was not to seek public recognition but to encourage others to support the protesters in whatever way they could.

He concluded by writing, “No act of kindness is ever too small.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zha-Lhou (@adiespoems)

Social media reacts

One user wrote, “Very kind of you, brother! Thankyou.” Another commented, “United we stand.”

A third user wrote, “Bro! You’ve no idea where all the blessings will come from on you! Amazing work and yes, you ain’t showing off, you’ve just set the bar really high. Goes a long way in showing that you’ve been brought up by a king and a queen! God bless!”