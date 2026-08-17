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Home / Trending / Nagchandreshwar Temple: Why Ujjain’s sacred shrine opens only once a year on Nag Panchami

Nagchandreshwar Temple: Why Ujjain’s sacred shrine opens only once a year on Nag Panchami

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Nagchandreshwar Temple, located on the third floor of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Ujjain, is one of the city’s most distinctive religious shrines. Unlike most temples that remain accessible throughout the year, its doors are opened to devotees only once annually on Nag Panchami.

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The shrine is situated directly above the sanctum of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its annual opening draws huge crowds of devotees seeking the rare opportunity to offer prayers and have darshan.

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At the centre of the shrine is a distinctive idol associated with Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha, depicted with the divine family seated on a serpent. The serpent is traditionally identified with Nagraj Takshak, the mythical serpent king.

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According to popular religious tradition, King Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty is believed to have built the shrine in the 11th century. Another belief associated with the temple says that Takshak resided at the site and received a boon from Lord Shiva.

The temple’s restricted opening has made its Nag Panchami darshan particularly significant. Devotees believe worshipping Nagchandreshwar on this auspicious occasion can bring blessings and protection from snake-related fears. Some devotees also associate the shrine with relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh, a concept rooted in Vedic astrology.

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The annual ritual is also notable for the scale of the pilgrimage. With the shrine accessible for only a limited 24-hour period, large numbers of devotees arrive in Ujjain to seek darshan.

The Nagchandreshwar Temple’s importance therefore extends beyond its unusual opening schedule. Its location within the Mahakaleshwar complex, distinctive serpent imagery and centuries-old traditions have made it an important part of Ujjain’s religious heritage.

For devotees, the once-a-year opening on Nag Panchami represents a rare spiritual opportunity, while for Ujjain, it remains one of the most significant religious events associated with the Mahakaleshwar temple complex.

Stampede

A stampede broke out on Monday amid a large crowd of devotees visiting the Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple after a false rumour of electric current in barricades near Harsiddhi Temple Square triggered panic.

Several devotees were injured after the barricades broke, while chaos was also reported near Bada Ganesh Temple, Neelkanth Square and along the route from Kark Raj Parking to the Harsiddhi entrance. The injured were admitted to Charak Hospital, while the Collector and SP reached the spot, took charge and restored order.

The shrine is situated directly above the sanctum of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its annual opening draws huge crowds of devotees seeking the rare opportunity to offer prayers and have darshan.

At the centre of the shrine is a distinctive idol associated with Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha, depicted with the divine family seated on a serpent. The serpent is traditionally identified with Nagraj Takshak, the mythical serpent king.

According to popular religious tradition, King Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty is believed to have built the shrine in the 11th century. Another belief associated with the temple says that Takshak resided at the site and received a boon from Lord Shiva.

The temple’s restricted opening has made its Nag Panchami darshan particularly significant. Devotees believe worshipping Nagchandreshwar on this auspicious occasion can bring blessings and protection from snake-related fears. Some devotees also associate the shrine with relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh, a concept rooted in Vedic astrology.

The annual ritual is also notable for the scale of the pilgrimage. With the shrine accessible for only a limited 24-hour period, large numbers of devotees arrive in Ujjain to seek darshan.

The Nagchandreshwar Temple’s importance therefore extends beyond its unusual opening schedule. Its location within the Mahakaleshwar complex, distinctive serpent imagery and centuries-old traditions have made it an important part of Ujjain’s religious heritage.

For devotees, the once-a-year opening on Nag Panchami represents a rare spiritual opportunity, while for Ujjain, it remains one of the most significant religious events associated with the Mahakaleshwar temple complex.

Stampede

A stampede broke out on Monday amid a large crowd of devotees visiting the Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple after a false rumour of electric current in barricades near Harsiddhi Temple Square triggered panic.

Several devotees were injured after the barricades broke, while chaos was also reported near Bada Ganesh Temple, Neelkanth Square and along the route from Kark Raj Parking to the Harsiddhi entrance. The injured were admitted to Charak Hospital, while the Collector and SP reached the spot, took charge and restored order.

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