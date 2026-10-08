Nana Patekar texted friend at 3.30 am saying he was unwell before death in Goa

Veteran actor Nana Patekar messaged a friend around 3.30 am on Thursday saying he was not feeling well, hours before he died at his residence in Goa, according to doctors cited by news agency PTI.

The 75-year-old actor was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was rushed to a private hospital. He was suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

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Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor at the hospital, said Patekar was living with a caretaker at the apartment. The actor’s friend saw the message around 4 am and rushed to his residence.

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“The friend saw the message around 4 am and rushed to the apartment of Patekar, who was living with a caretaker,” Salkar said, according to PTI.

After being alerted, the caretaker contacted the hospital. An ambulance was sent to Patekar’s residence, which was around five minutes away from the medical facility.

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“The treatment started in the ambulance itself,” Salkar said.

Patekar was brought to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him and administered CPR for around 45 minutes. However, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am.

A medico-legal case has been registered, and his body has been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for a postmortem. The examination will help ascertain the exact cause of death, Salkar said.

Patekar was known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. His notable films include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical.

The actor was a three-time National Film Award winner and also received several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi. He was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.