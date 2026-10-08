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Home / Trending / Nana Patekar's last public appearance was just 4 days ago in Goa

Nana Patekar's last public appearance was just 4 days ago in Goa

Dressed in a white kurta and carrying a white scarf, Patekar spoke at the event before returning to his residence

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:28 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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In a video shared by news agency PTI, the veteran actor was seen addressing the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International in Goa
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Legendary Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died in Goa in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest. He was 75.

Patekar was in Goa for an event and made his last public appearance in Dona Paula on October 4, just days before his death.

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In a video shared by news agency PTI, the veteran actor was seen addressing the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International in Goa. Dressed in a white kurta and carrying a white scarf, Patekar spoke at the event before returning to his residence.

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According to senior doctor Dr Shekhar Salkar, Patekar was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji. He was rushed to a private hospital after a friend received a message from the actor around 3.30 am saying that he was not feeling well.

“The friend saw the message around 4 am and rushed to the apartment of Patekar, who was living with a caretaker,” Salkar said.

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The caretaker alerted the hospital, following which an ambulance was sent to Patekar’s residence, located about five minutes away. “The treatment started in the ambulance itself,” Salkar said.

Doctors continued efforts to revive the actor after he reached the hospital and administered CPR for around 45 minutes. However, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am.

A medico-legal case has been registered, and his body has been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for a postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Patekar, known for his intense performances and powerful screen presence, had a celebrated career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. His notable films include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical.

He was a three-time National Film Award winner and also received several Filmfare and Maharashtra State Film Awards. Patekar was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

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