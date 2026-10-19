A video purportedly showing former India captain MS Dhoni enjoying Navratri festivities with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar has gone viral on social media. The clip captures a light-hearted moment between Dhoni and the Reliance Industries heir at a fair or carnival, reportedly held at Reliance Greens on October 18.

However, it was 'Captain Cool's' reaction to Anant’s invitation to try an amusement ride that caught viewers’ attention.

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In the viral video, Anant and Dhoni are seen enjoying a ride on a jhula. Anant then moves on to try a rotating cabin attraction and encourages Dhoni to join him. However, Dhoni gestures that he would not be able to handle the ride and might throw up if he tried it.

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Many social media users found the moment relatable.

MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani enjoying a fun ride on a jhoola ❤ https://t.co/sLNMV9YnyB — Arav (@context313) October 18, 2026

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