‘Nazi billionaire’: Internet call out Kim Kardashian’s bad timing for sharing Tesla photoshoot amid protests against Musk

Kim Kardashian has sparked controversy on social media with her latest magazine photoshoot, where she poses alongside a Tesla Cyberstruck and cuddles an Optimus robot. The images, featured on the cover of Perfect Magazine, come at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing protests over his leadership and business decisions.

Musk has been criticised for his attempts to increase efficiency within the US government through his department DOGE during the Donald Trump administration. His recent push for sudden job cuts has further fueled public outrage. Over the past few weeks, Tesla owners have faced pressure to sell their cars as part of ongoing protests against Musk, even as Tesla’s stock prices continue to decline.

Kardashian’s photoshoot quickly gained traction on social media, with her post amassing over 10 million views on X. However, users called out her bad timing for sharing the photos.

Advertisement

“Girl, I promise you no one is buying the Cyberstruck because of these pics. Let it go,” one user commented.

Another questioned, “Kim Kardashian must have stock in Tesla, so she is trying to drum up business for it? Can’t figure it out.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a third user criticised the post, saying, “Fascism isn’t cute or trendy, Kim. Do you even know what is happening in this world?”

Former adult star Mia Khalifa also weighed in on the controversy. In a post on X, she wrote, “Kim Kardashian is a Nazi bird-brained billionaire, and if she ever read this, she’s probably smile at being called billionaire and ignore the rest cause she’s a bird.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The backlash against Kardashian’s photoshoot comes just days after US President Donald Trump shopped for a new Tesla on the White House driveway to show his support for Musk.