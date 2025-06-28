DT
Home / Trending / Neeru Bajwa’s Instagram post sparks buzz amid Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ backlash

The Punjabi film actress distances herself from "Sardaar Ji 3” despite grand hype
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:53 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Neeru Bajwa shares a cryptic post on Instagram that reads, “Sometimes it’s better to lose and do the right thing, than to win and do the wrong thing". Video grab/@diljitdosanjh
Punjabi film actress Neeru Bajwa has apparently distanced herself from the much-anticipated movie “Sardaar Ji 3”, despite being one of its lead stars.

Just three days ago, the actress shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, “Sometimes it’s better to lose and do the right thing, than to win and do the wrong thing. Time to go Home (heart emoji).”

The post, paired with other observations, has sent social media abuzz with speculation.

With just a day into the film’s overseas release, fans have noticed that Neeru’s Instagram is wiped clean of any mention of the film.

While she follows longtime collaborator and “Sardaar Ji 3” co-star Diljit Dosanjh, her Following list is silent about her other co-star Hania Aamir. This suggests a clear attempt to step back from the controversy clouding the film.

The move comes following a backlash from the entertainment industry and fans for casting Pakistani actress Hania at a time when India-Pakistan relations remain tense. Although the makers and Diljit have defended the decision, citing that the casting happened before political tensions escalated. Calls to boycott the film, ban Diljit, and even cancel his citizenship have grown louder in recent days.

Interestingly, Neeru’s a day ago Instagram post is not about “Sardaar Ji 3”, but rather a teaser for her upcoming Bollywood project “Son of Sardaar 2” with Ajay Devgn.

Directed by Amar Hundal, “Sardaar Ji 3” is the third instalment in the popular “Sardaar Ji” franchise. However, due to the ongoing controversy, it has been released only overseas and not in India.

