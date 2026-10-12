Neha Bora’s lookalike leaves Delhi Police chasing the wrong woman during CJP protest

A scarf, black-rimmed glasses and a mask were enough to spark a case of mistaken identity during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi, as police personnel reportedly detained a lookalike of All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora while the real student leader was out protesting elsewhere.

Fake Neha bora tricked Delhi police, and then arrives the real one😭😭 This frenzy is crazy 😂✊🇮🇳 https://t.co/w4gkGeTu1u — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) October 11, 2026

The dramatic mix-up unfolded on Sunday as protesters took to the streets demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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As police tried to prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar, a woman resembling Bora appeared at RK Ashram Marg and drew the attention of security personnel, who reportedly mistook her for the student leader. The woman was taken into custody amid the confusion.

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Meanwhile, the real Bora was protesting alongside fellow AISA supporters in Connaught Place, adding an unexpected twist to a day marked by heavy security and mass detentions.

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The episode gathered momentum after Bora shared a cryptic message on social media hours before the protest: “Do I have your attention? Watch closely. Stay ready. Time & Venue incoming.”

She later announced a gathering at RK Ashram at 2.30 pm, urging supporters to continue their campaign against Kumar.

2:30 PM at RK Ashram. https://t.co/G90fumjnzQ — Neha (@neha_aisa) October 11, 2026

But as the lookalike became the focus of attention at RK Ashram, Bora took to X to announce that she and other protesters had crossed police barricades and reached Connaught Place.

We have crossed the barricades and reached CP. https://t.co/uULrZgQaG6 — Neha (@neha_aisa) October 11, 2026

“We have crossed the barricades and reached CP,” she posted.

The AISA chief later shared a photograph of herself with her lookalike, summing up the confusion with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “The tale of the two Nehas. Not strategy, just coincidence.”

Bora was eventually detained at Vijay Chowk.

The apparent case of mistaken identity quickly became a talking point on social media, with users questioning how the extensive security arrangements had failed to prevent the mix-up.

“Thousands of cops. Hundreds of surveillance tools. Lakhs of resources. And yet entire Delhi Police fooled by Neha Bora’s doppelganger,” one social media post read.

Another user wrote: “Fake Neha Bora tricked Delhi Police, and then arrives the real one. This frenzy is crazy.”

The incident unfolded amid a sweeping security operation across the national capital, with more than 200 protesters detained at multiple locations as they attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar. Student groups, including AISA, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), joined CJP supporters in the demonstrations.

Police personnel were seen dispersing protesters and escorting them into buses, while demonstrators continued to raise slogans demanding Kumar’s resignation. Social media footage also showed journalists being detained despite displaying their press identification cards.

The protest took place amid extensive security deployment across Delhi, with more than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel reportedly mobilised to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site.

The CJP and other opposition groups have been demanding Kumar’s removal over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise. The CJP has said it will continue its agitation until the CEC steps down.