DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Nepal flash floods: 3 dog stories of loss, hope and reunion emerge amid devastation

Nepal flash floods: 3 dog stories of loss, hope and reunion emerge amid devastation

While rescue operations in flood-hit areas continue to focus on reaching stranded people and restoring essential services, stories of animals have also drawn attention to often overlooked impact of natural disasters on pets

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Videos of dogs searching for missing owners, waiting at abandoned homes, and being pulled from the mud have emerged on social media. Video grabs/Social Media
Advertisement

Amid the devastation left by Nepal’s deadly flash floods, videos of dogs searching for missing owners, waiting at abandoned homes, and being pulled from the mud have emerged on social media, offering poignant reminders of the lives and bonds affected by the disaster.

Advertisement

Still waiting for his master

The Bhote Koshi River floods swept away a home in Rasuwa and separated a dog from its master.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video on X showed the white dog sitting quietly outside a dilapidated house. It sat there silently, reluctant to move from the place where it last saw its owner.

Waiting inside ruins

One of the most heartbreaking accounts shows a muddy and exhausted dog sitting quietly inside a badly damaged house, apparently waiting for its owner.

Advertisement

Much of the structure of the house appeared washed away, but the animal remained inside, surrounded by debris. There was no sign of its owners, just the dog, staying in the remains of the home.

4 days later, a reunion

Another video offers a very different ending when a dog returned to its home after surviving the floods.

According to an Instagram post, a woman’s dog went missing when the floods hit.

For four days, she did not know whether the animal had survived the floods.

Then came the reunion.

Rescue workers reportedly found the dog alive and carried her back to her owner. In the video, the woman pulls it into a tight embrace.

Together, the videos have drawn an emotional response online, with users highlighting the dogs’ loyalty even in the aftermath of the disaster.

While rescue operations in flood-hit areas continue to focus on reaching stranded people and restoring essential services, the stories of animals have also drawn attention to the often overlooked impact of natural disasters on pets and other animals.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts