Nepal flash floods: 3 dog stories of loss, hope and reunion emerge amid devastation
While rescue operations in flood-hit areas continue to focus on reaching stranded people and restoring essential services, stories of animals have also drawn attention to often overlooked impact of natural disasters on pets
Still waiting for his master
The Bhote Koshi River floods swept away a home in Rasuwa and separated a dog from its master.
A surviving dog from the devastating floods in a village in Nepal 🇳🇵 sits quietly, looking heartbroken and waiting for its owner. 💔🐕 But who will tell this innocent soul that they are gone and may never come back? 😢💔 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/shhdufmzx3
— Neo (@Neo78fu) August 30, 2026
A video on X showed the white dog sitting quietly outside a dilapidated house. It sat there silently, reluctant to move from the place where it last saw its owner.
Waiting inside ruins
One of the most heartbreaking accounts shows a muddy and exhausted dog sitting quietly inside a badly damaged house, apparently waiting for its owner.
This loyal dog returned home looking for its owner, who was likely swept away by the deadly flash floods that devastated parts of the Nepal–Tibet region pic.twitter.com/fZXkFXPRPG
— Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) August 31, 2026
Much of the structure of the house appeared washed away, but the animal remained inside, surrounded by debris. There was no sign of its owners, just the dog, staying in the remains of the home.
4 days later, a reunion
Another video offers a very different ending when a dog returned to its home after surviving the floods.
According to an Instagram post, a woman’s dog went missing when the floods hit.
For four days, she did not know whether the animal had survived the floods.
Then came the reunion.
View this post on Instagram
Rescue workers reportedly found the dog alive and carried her back to her owner. In the video, the woman pulls it into a tight embrace.
Together, the videos have drawn an emotional response online, with users highlighting the dogs’ loyalty even in the aftermath of the disaster.
While rescue operations in flood-hit areas continue to focus on reaching stranded people and restoring essential services, the stories of animals have also drawn attention to the often overlooked impact of natural disasters on pets and other animals.