Nepal floods: Did 2 Golden Retriever dogs swim through floodwaters and reach Uttar Pradesh?

Last few days devastating visuals from Nepal have been flooding social media as the country grapples with one of its worst-ever natural calamities. Flash floods that struck on Wednesday have left over 626 people dead and over 2,000 missing.

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Meanwhile, a heartwarming story of hope has emerged.

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An Instagram user from Uttar Pradesh has claimed that two Golden Retriever dogs swam through the floodwaters in Nepal and eventually reached a village in the state’s border district of Maharajganj.

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The man has urged people to widely share the video so it reaches the dogs’ owner.

He also shared that one of the dogs had an injured eye and appeared friendly.

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The video, posted by Instagram user ‘Shahzad Ahmad,’ has garnered more than 1 million views on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shahzad Ahmad (@shahzad___4u)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shahzad Ahmad (@shahzad___4u)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Please take care of them brother until they reach their parents.” Another reacted: “Try and contact a rescue team. They’ll help find the owners and treat these babies too.”