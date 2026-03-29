Nepal’s newest PM Balendra Shah drops ‘Jay Mahakali’ rap day before assuming office

A day before taking charge as Nepal’s prime minister, Balendra Shah Balen’s fiery track has taken the Internet by storm. Shah’s ascent to power reflects a non-traditional political path, as he was previously a prominent figure in Nepal’s music circles, especially popular among the GenZ’s before stepping into politics.

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‘Jay Mahakali’, the rap, released on March 26, just a day before he assumed office – highlights Shah’s devotion to his motherland.

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The song is anything but subtle. Charged with aggressive beats and nationalist fervour, it invokes Goddess Mahakali and the legacy of Gorkhalis, delivering lines like, ‘This Nepali does not fear’ and ‘I will roar like an earthquake of revolution’. The repeated chant — ‘Hail Mahakali, the Gorkhalis have arrived’ — doubles up as both hook-and-hype slogan.

The lyrics lean into unity, defiance and identity, with imagery spanning Nepal’s terrain to revolution-driven change. For many supporters, the song mirrors the same energy that powered the youth movement backing Shah’s rise.

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One excerpt from the lyrics (translated into English):

With the blessing of Mahakali, a black tika this time

Like a philosopher’s stone, we will shine—just join hands

Mother Nepal, her people, and all of us united

The enemy will tremble at the sight of Gorkhalis.

One Instagram user commented, "How does it feel to be the most celebrated prime minister?!"

Another comment read, "Love from India.... Jai Bharat Jai Nepal.”