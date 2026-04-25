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Home / Trending / Netizens react to meme featuring Raghav Chadha alongside ‘BJP washing machine’ on X

Netizens react to meme featuring Raghav Chadha alongside ‘BJP washing machine’ on X

Exodus, led by Chadha, includes Sandeep Pathak, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Sahney and Rajinder Gupta

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:48 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Memes float on social media. Image credits/X @@RituRathaur
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Raghav Chadha, a former AAP leader, has been in the spotlight ever since he made a surprising move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party along with other leaders. The exodus, led by Chadha, is trending on social media, with netizens sharing a wide range of reactions.

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One such meme, posted by an X user, features a washing machine bearing BJP symbols, with Chadha depicted alongside the so-called “BJP washing machine.”

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One user, @SidDharma, commented: “@grok List out the names of all politicians who once criticised the BJP/Modi and then took a trip to this ‘magical’ washing machine, the latest being this guy. Also mention their previous political affiliations.”

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Screengrab of user comments from X @@RituRathaur

Screengrab of user comments from X @@RituRathaur

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Another user wrote, “Best washing machine with the most powerful detergent to remove all stains,” while a third comment read, “Other Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, who joined along with Chadha, had ED cases against him and, in fact, the ED raided his office a week back.”

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