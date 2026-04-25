Netizens react to meme featuring Raghav Chadha alongside ‘BJP washing machine’ on X

Raghav Chadha, a former AAP leader, has been in the spotlight ever since he made a surprising move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party along with other leaders. The exodus, led by Chadha, is trending on social media, with netizens sharing a wide range of reactions.

Advertisement

One such meme, posted by an X user, features a washing machine bearing BJP symbols, with Chadha depicted alongside the so-called “BJP washing machine.”

Advertisement

One user, @SidDharma, commented: “@grok List out the names of all politicians who once criticised the BJP/Modi and then took a trip to this ‘magical’ washing machine, the latest being this guy. Also mention their previous political affiliations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Best washing machine with the most powerful detergent to remove all stains,” while a third comment read, “Other Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, who joined along with Chadha, had ED cases against him and, in fact, the ED raided his office a week back.”