‘New York vich munda rehnda’: Punjabi performance goes viral at Zohran Mamdani’s NYC inauguration

In a moment celebrated by many across the global Punjabi diaspora, the inauguration of New York City’s first Indian-origin mayor, Zohran Mamdani, concluded with a high-energy Punjabi music performance that has since gone viral on social media.

Toronto-based Punjabi artist Babbulicious, also known as Babbu Singh, took the stage on January 1 to perform his track “Gaddi Red Challenger”, bringing a distinct South Asian flavour to the close of the formal ceremony. Wearing a striking fuchsia turban, the singer led the crowd in a chant of the chorus, “New York vich munda rehnda, sohniye Punjabi aayi ae”.

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair, who has Punjabi roots, was seen dancing to the beats alongside his wife, artist Rama Duwaji.

The moment quickly gained traction online after Babbulicious shared a photograph with the mayor on X, captioned with the lyric: “NEW YORK VICH MUNDA REHNDAAAAA”.

While the performance was widely praised as a celebratory nod to Mamdani’s South Asian heritage, it also drew polarised reactions on social media. A video posted on X attracted Islamophobic commentary, with one user falsely framing the event as an “Islamic takeover of America”.

Republican politician Josh Barnett echoed the criticism in a reply to the post, questioning whether New Yorkers would “put up with this”.

Supporters, however, were quick to push back, with many using the viral moment to highlight Sikh identity, Punjabi culture and New York City’s long-standing multicultural nature.

The Punjabi performance marks the latest in a series of cultural references embraced by Mamdani, who had earlier used the Bollywood track “Dhoom Machale” during his victory speech.