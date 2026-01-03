DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / ‘New York vich munda rehnda’: Punjabi performance goes viral at Zohran Mamdani’s NYC inauguration

‘New York vich munda rehnda’: Punjabi performance goes viral at Zohran Mamdani’s NYC inauguration

Toronto-based Punjabi artist Babbulicious takes the stage to perform his track ‘Gaddi Red Challenger’

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:41 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Babbulicious performs at Zohran Mamdani's mayoral inauguration. Image via Instagram
Advertisement

In a moment celebrated by many across the global Punjabi diaspora, the inauguration of New York City’s first Indian-origin mayor, Zohran Mamdani, concluded with a high-energy Punjabi music performance that has since gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Toronto-based Punjabi artist Babbulicious, also known as Babbu Singh, took the stage on January 1 to perform his track “Gaddi Red Challenger”, bringing a distinct South Asian flavour to the close of the formal ceremony. Wearing a striking fuchsia turban, the singer led the crowd in a chant of the chorus, “New York vich munda rehnda, sohniye Punjabi aayi ae”.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Babbu (@babbulicious)

Advertisement

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair, who has Punjabi roots, was seen dancing to the beats alongside his wife, artist Rama Duwaji.

The moment quickly gained traction online after Babbulicious shared a photograph with the mayor on X, captioned with the lyric: “NEW YORK VICH MUNDA REHNDAAAAA”.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Babbu (@babbulicious)

While the performance was widely praised as a celebratory nod to Mamdani’s South Asian heritage, it also drew polarised reactions on social media. A video posted on X attracted Islamophobic commentary, with one user falsely framing the event as an “Islamic takeover of America”.

Republican politician Josh Barnett echoed the criticism in a reply to the post, questioning whether New Yorkers would “put up with this”.

Supporters, however, were quick to push back, with many using the viral moment to highlight Sikh identity, Punjabi culture and New York City’s long-standing multicultural nature.

The Punjabi performance marks the latest in a series of cultural references embraced by Mamdani, who had earlier used the Bollywood track “Dhoom Machale” during his victory speech.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts