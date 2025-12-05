DT
Newlyweds couple attend own reception online after IndiGo flight cancellations

Newlyweds couple attend own reception online after IndiGo flight cancellations

Despite the challenges, the family ensured the reception went ahead, turning the event into a memorable virtual celebration.

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:21 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A newlywed couple had to attend their own wedding reception virtually after widespread IndiGo flight cancellations stranded them far from the venue.

Medha Kshirsagar of Hubballi and Sangama Das of Bhubaneswar, both software engineers working in Bengaluru, tied the knot in Bhubaneswar on November 23, with a reception scheduled at Gujarat Bhavan, Hubballi, on December 3.

The couple’s flights from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and onward to Hubballi were repeatedly delayed from Tuesday morning until early Wednesday, before being cancelled due to an ongoing pilot shortage and planning gaps in implementing Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. Relatives travelling via similar routes also faced cancellations.

With guests already gathered, the bride’s parents stepped in to perform the rituals on behalf of the couple, while Medha and Sangama joined the celebration via video conference, dressed in their wedding attire.

IndiGo, which operates around 2,200 flights daily, cancelled over 500 flights in a single day, the highest in its 20-year history. The airline has warned of further disruptions until December 8 but expects operations to stabilize by February 10, 2026.

