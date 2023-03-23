News presenter left in splits after seeing guest struggle with backgrounds on Zoom App

Chandigarh, March 23
Awkward moments in the middle of live news telecast has become quite common. From lads of panellists videobombing in the middle of discussion to reporters presenting news in attires commensurate with the kind of news, many such incidents have been serving as fodder for the memes.
A fresh video in the streak has surfaced where an Australian TV presenter could be seen in stitches when a guest struggled with background filters on Zoom app.
The presenter, Alice Monfries, shared the video on Twitter. “If only we could have run the whole thing.. including his profanities. Very very funny. I’m still giggling!,” she captioned the post.
If only we could have run the whole thing.. including his profanities.— Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) March 21, 2023
Very very funny. I’m still giggling! https://t.co/v358PNkV6h
In the course of changing backgrounds, the guest panellist lands a cute pizza hat on his head, which makes presenter burst into laughter.
Since being shared, the video has amassed 23,000 views. Netizens too participate in giggling game over the funny clip.
