It is rightly said that ‘necessity is the mother of invention.’ And this was proven right by a man who was seen shaking his vehicle and jumping on it, claiming he is “making extra space to fill in more fuel,” given the rising concerns over fuel supply in India due to the West Asia conflict.

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In the viral clip, a reporter is seen asking people at a petrol pump about the “fuel crisis.” She then interacts with a man who is standing at the back of his vehicle, jumping on it and shaking it.

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The reporter asks him, “Yeh kaunsa jugaad hai? Yeh kis tareeke se aap petrol bharwa rahe hain?”

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To this, the man replies, “Sunne mein aa raha hai, kal diesel band ho raha hai.”

“Yeh tareeqa kaam karta hai?, the reporter goes on to question the man.

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To this he responds, “Jee bilkul, 7–8 litre ka farak padta hai.”

Netizens react:

One user wrote, “Bro, it’s actually true, but iski gaadi bhi band hogi kyunki air space hota hai 5–6 litres tak.” However, another remarked, “Shaking the rickshaw to fit extra 8 liters? Genius. Next he'll slap the TV to get better signal and blow on the petrol nozzle for ‘extra power’. Voodoo physics ka baap.”

Another user noted, “Modern fuel tanks have a built-in ventilation system that releases air and vapor as fuel enters, so shaking the vehicle only moves the fuel around and does not create extra space or allow more fuel to enter.''