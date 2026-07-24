On a day when relentless rain and landslides brought the Chamba-Bharmour stretch of NH154-A to a halt, an NHAI highway patrolling team emerged as a lifeline for a seven-month-old baby who was struggling to breathe.

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The infant, who was put on oxygen and needed ventilator support, was being shifted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, in an ambulance when heavy rain triggered landslides and rockfall along the highway at Durgethi on Thursday afternoon.

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With every passing minute, the infant's condition worsened.

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The family, trapped between active landslide zones, could do little except hope that someone would come.

Realising the urgency, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) patrolling team rushed to the spot despite the continuing threat of falling rocks.

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A team member carried the baby to the patrolling vehicle put on standby on the other side of the blockade.

Ignoring the danger of fresh landslides and continuous rockfall, the patrol team quickly assessed the situation and rushed towards the stranded family.

Using their patrol vehicle, one team member evacuated the infant and family through the hazardous stretch, navigating falling rocks and unstable slopes to reach safety.

The baby was transported to Batti-di-Hatti in a patrol vehicle where another landslide blocked the road. The NHAI highway team shifted the baby into another patrol vehicle, helping the family to reach the hospital in time.

Even after ensuring the baby's safe evacuation, the team continued clearing debris and assisting in restoring traffic movement on the rain-battered highway.

Officials appreciated the team's prompt response and dedication, saying they displayed exceptional courage and humanity by risking their own safety to save a life. "Our priority is not only to keep the highway operational but also to save lives during emergencies,” said NHAI site in-charge Sahil Thakur.

"Despite heavy rain and landslides, our team responded swiftly and ensured that an elderly person and a seven-month-old infant were taken to the hospital in time. The team's morale remains high, and we are committed to serving the public under all circumstances," he added.

Earlier in the day, the NHAI team had helped an elderly patient reach the hospital amid the highway blockade. Meanwhile, the Bharmour administration has appealed to residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

Additional District Magistrate Vikas Sharma urged people to stay away from landslide-prone areas, undertake journeys only if absolutely necessary, and strictly follow the advisories issued by the administration. Photo: NHAI team helps an elderly patient during a road blockade due to landslide on Chamba-Bharmour stretch of NH 154-A.