'Nice' mistake: Miscommunication lands tourists in North Africa instead of France!

In a sidesplitting travel blunder that's racked up 18 million views on TikTok, two American tourists bound for the sun-kissed streets of Nice, France, ended up on a wild ride to Tunis, Tunisia – a mix-up that had the whole plane in stitches (or cringes).

Advertisement

It all started at Rome's airport when Brittney Dzialo and her travel buddy missed their original Nice flight. Rebooked due to a comical miscommunication, an airline staffer apparently heard "to Nice" as "Tunis" – voilà, North Africa beckoned!

The would-be Nice vacationers discovered the blunder mid-flight, nervously asking fellow passengers, "Is this going to Nice?" Only to learn they'd flown 500 miles off-course to Tunis.

Advertisement

Despite pleading to disembark, crew convinced them to stay put, promising a connection to Nice later.

Advertisement

Spoiler: They didn't have connecting tickets.

The reluctant duo sat back down amid plane-wide entertainment.

The TikTok caption summed it up: "the moment we realised we were on the wrong flight and on our way to TUNIS, AFRICA and not NICE, FRANCE."

Landing in Tunis sparked more confused convos with airline staff. But perseverance (and probably some pleading) paid off – they scored tickets to Nice.

The video's in-flight text overlay hit the nail: "The whole plane witnessed our meltdown, and people either found it entertaining or hated us." 😄 Either way, this Tunis-Nice travel tangle's become an internet sensation – proof even globe-trotting mishaps can end on a funny note! 🛫️🌍