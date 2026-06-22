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Home / Trending / 'No Hindu practice calls for polluting lake': Indian family faces backlash in Canada after immersing Lord Ganesha idol in lake

'No Hindu practice calls for polluting lake': Indian family faces backlash in Canada after immersing Lord Ganesha idol in lake

The clip was shared with the caption: 'Normal Parents: Don't litter. Hindu Parents: Record their kids littering in a Canadian lake'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:17 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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An Indian family immersing some religious offerings into a lake in Canada has received massive backlash and has triggered a debate on social media over cultural traditions and environmental responsibility. The clip showed two children submerging an idol of Lord Ganesha into the lake.

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As they immersed the small idol along with some flowers and other offerings into the lake, the colourful idol went down but the flowers kept floating on the surface.

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Normal Parents: Don’t litter. Hindu Parents: Record their kids littering in a Canadian lake."

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The post has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some people arguing that the idol is made from mud and other biodegradable materials that naturally dissolve in water, while others have criticised the act as ‘deliberate littering’ of a clean water body.

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Mixed reactions:

A user said, “The biggest problem with indians is wherever they go they won’t assimilate with their culture, and they try to bring those same etiquettes that they practice at home and expect people of that country to respect them."

Another reacted, “The idol is made of mud and other things are flowers and grass from plants, which will not create any issues to ecosystem..I don’t understand why this is an issue."

A third commented, “Littering is bad. No excuse. But Hinduism has nothing to do with this. There is no Hindu practice that calls for polluting a lake. If some family follows a local habit or silly tradition, blame that behaviour — not an entire religion."

Another wrote, “One must respect other cultures. If you are in India, it may be fine, but when you go outside, people don’t like littering, and one should respect that, whether it is biodegradable or not. But people keep doing such things and then complain about not getting respect, etc."

Meanwhile, a user went on to ask for hefty fines to be levied on the family, said, “You have videos and kids can be identified. Track the family and put a hefty fine. Also pls inform the Indian ambassador about such activities and let him circulate a message in Indian communities not to do such things. Else, Canadian rivers will soon be like the Ganga and Yamuna."

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