‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Chandigarh, June 8

Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, on Saturday, came out in support for actor and Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut after she was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable.

Ranaut, in a video message on Thursday, said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

I have no love lost for #Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating "the slap". If security personnel start taking law into their hands none of us can be safe . — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 7, 2024

In a post on X, Azmi said, ‘I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can’t find myself joining this chorus of celebrating ‘the slap’. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe.’

Azmi’s husband, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, has filed a defamation case against Ranaut over her remarks that he had threatened her. The case is still in court.

Anupam Kher, speaking to the paparazzi at the sidelines of an event, condemned the incident.

“Mujhe bara afsos hua. Ek mahila k saath ek mahila k dwaara jo apne position ka fayeda uthakar is tarah ki harqat ki, bilkul galat hai. Iski kanooni karwaayi honi chahiye. Unka koi bhi rosh hai, main yeh nahi keh raha hoon k inka rosh nahi ho sakta jisne aesa kiya, but yeh apne audhe ka ya position ka fayeda uthakar nahi karna chahiye (I deeply regret it. The way a woman slapped another woman by taking power of her position is wrong. This should be legally investigated. She can have grievances, but it shouldn’t be done by taking advantage of their power),” he said.

Kher added, “Bohut hi democratic ways hai (There are democratic ways) of saying that what you have said in the past which has affected. But to do something like this is very sad and unfortunate. Not only because now Kangana is an MP or actress, Kangana is a woman. I think any kind of violence towards anybody, forget about women, isn’t right. Kal ko koi bhi kisi ko bhi kisi bhi baat pe is tarah ki harkat kar sakta hai aur bahana bana sakta hai. Galat baat hai (Tomorrow anyone can do this to anybody on any matter and later make an excuse. This is wrong).”

Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman, also present at the event, expressed similar sentiments.

Shekhar said, “Woh galat hai, woh toh bohut galat hai. Bohut hi durbhagyepurn hai. Aesa kisi k saath nahi hona chahiye (It was wrong; it was very wrong. It was unfortunate. This shouldn’t happen with anyone). No one has the right to do this. This is illegal what she has done. She should get punished for this. I understand that she might have some anger or protest in her mind but the way it was expressed was very wrong. It could also have been said in a decent manner…You can’t raise your hand on anyone like this.” Adhyayan Suman stood by him and nodded his head.

The incident occurred just two days after Kangana was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The constable involved, reportedly upset with her over her stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her.

