No small fry this: Amid Indo-Pak standoff, tense public laps up idea of ‘drone pakodas’

The quirky and patriotic culinary creation is shared by Lieut Gen KJS Dhillon (retd), who posted a photo of the snack on X; netizens react
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:20 PM May 11, 2025 IST
Via x.com/TinyDhillon
As discussions around drone attacks continue amid the recent heightened India-Pakistan tensions, a lighter and more humorous take on drones has captured attention online: “drone pakodas”.

This quirky and patriotic culinary creation was shared by Lieut Gen KJS Dhillon (retd), who posted a photo of the snack on X. "Drone Pakodas – a new snack in the Air Defense Regiment. Jai Hind," wrote the general, accompanied by an image of ‘pakodas’ shaped like drones. The unusual design and spirited caption quickly went viral, drawing amused reactions from netizens.

Among the responses was a tongue-in-cheek post from former IPS officer Gurinder Dhillon, who said, "All Punjabis are advised to start eating drone Pakoras (Turkish-Chinese) dish 😂 or from now onwards to extend full support to the saviour Air Defence Regiment of India. We are proud of the Air Defence setup of the Indian Defence Forces. #Airdefence #drones Let's make it more and more Robust."

Another user, Raj Shukla, joined in the fun, quipping, “😂😂😂

In facts Indian Air Defence Regiments should immediately apply for a Patent for “Drone Pakoras”….. before some unscrupulous business tycoon does !!😇”

While serious geopolitical discussions dominate headlines, this creative snack has brought a moment of levity—and patriotism—to social media.

