Home / Trending / No tall claim: World’s highest bridge in China cuts travel time from 2 hours to 2 minutes

No tall claim: World’s highest bridge in China cuts travel time from 2 hours to 2 minutes

Soaring 625 meters above ground, the structure connects the Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture with Anshun City

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:38 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. Video grab via social media
China has officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province, slashing travel time across the canyon from two hours to two minutes, reports Global Times.

Soaring 625 meters above ground, making it the highest bridge in the world, the structure connects the Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture with Anshun City. The feat of engineering spans 1,420 meters and took over three years to complete, becoming a key part of the 190-kilometre Shantian-Puxi Expressway aimed at strengthening regional connectivity, said news agency Xinhua.

By cutting travel across the Huajiang Grand Canyon from two hours to just two minutes, the bridge is expected to boost transportation efficiency, stimulate economic growth, and improve daily life for local residents. Its height surpasses that of the Beipanjiang Bridge (565 meters), previously the tallest in the world, as per media reports.

The main bridge is constructed from 93 steel truss sections weighing a total of approximately 22,000 tonnes—three times the weight of the Eiffel Tower, according to China’s Science and Technology Daily, South China Morning Post.

Described as the largest-span bridge ever constructed in a mountainous area, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge marks a new era in high-altitude engineering and fast, efficient transit in southwestern China.

