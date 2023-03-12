‘No water in train toilet… I am bearing the pressure’: Passenger’s appeal to railways not just fetches him help but rib-tickling memes too

Chandigarh, March 12
A disgruntled passenger’s appeal to Railways over non-availability of water in a toilet of a train is serving as fodder for memes.
The man, Arun, took to Twitter to apprise the RailwaySeva portal about the toilet of the train being devoid of water supply. He said he was travelling in Padmavat Express and felt an urge to relieve himself when train reached Ghaziabad. Much to his dismay, he was compelled to bear the abdominal pressure owing to non-availability of water in the toilet.
आज मई पद्मावती एक्सप्रेस में सफर कर रहा था 14207 jaye to गाजियाबाद ट्रेन में टॉयलेट गया हापुड़ जा, पर तो यहां पानी नहीं आ रहा था अब मई क्या करू वापस आया और सीट पर रोक कर बैठा हूं ट्रेन 2 घंटे लेट चल रही हैं pic.twitter.com/QT5DAuFTBJ— Arun Arun (@ArunAru77446229) March 11, 2023
He returned to his seat and flagged the issue on Twitter.
Railways took cognisance of the issue and asked him to furnish his contact details and PNR to ensure timely help.
असुविधा के लिए खेद है। हम आपसे अनुरोध करते हैं कि कृपया यात्रा विवरण (पीएनआर/यूटीएस नंबर) और मोबाइल नंबर वैकल्पिक रूप से DM के माध्यम से हमारे साथ साझा करें। आप अपनी शिकायत सीधे https://t.co/AmJ5X4xFpA पर भी शीघ्र निवारण के लिए रजिस्टर कर सकते हैं।— RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) March 11, 2023
Arun later tweeted thanking Railways, perhaps after getting the help.
बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद इंडियन रेल्वे pic.twitter.com/946gkb5Kyd— Arun Arun (@ArunAru77446229) March 11, 2023
Though nature’s call is quite common and the urge could emanate anywhere, netizens are in no mood to let go of the issue. The post amassed over 2.7 lakh views and a fervid meme fest was initiated on the microblogging site.
Hi @GretaThunberg , this man wants to waste water. Take action plz.— Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) March 11, 2023
बड़ा संकट का समय है अरुण जी के लिए, मैं उनके धैर्य की दाद देती हूँ!— अमृता त्रिपाठी AmritaTripathi امرتا ترپاٹھی (@SamajseviAmrita) March 11, 2023
🙏
समस्या गंभीर लग रही हैं मई जून तक लंबी खींचने वाली समस्या— Ashish K Vyas (@AshuDadhich8) March 11, 2023
😂— पलटू ब्रो (@bevkoof11) March 11, 2023
The pain behind the smile— 𝑺𝑖𝒅𝑑𝒉𝑎𝒓𝑡𝒉࿗ #𝘉𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘺𝘢 (@Your_siddhartha) March 11, 2023
Bhai bisleri ki bottle lelo roko mat 🥲🥲— Ravi.. (@kukreja_ravii) March 11, 2023
Hasde chehre da matlab ye nahi unhe koi takleef ni hundi 😭👊👊👊👊👊— Ayush (@KohliAdorer) March 11, 2023
