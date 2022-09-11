Noida woman slaps security guard several times for delay in opening gate, video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

Last month, a woman was arrested for abusing a security guard at a housing society in Noida. A similar incident has come to light, the video of which has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, a woman from Noida’s Cleo County society can be seen slapping a security guard several times. She assaulted the guard for delay in opening the society gate. The case falls under the Phase 3 Police Station in Noida.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and going by the reports, the woman who slapped the guard is a professor by profession. The matter has been reported to the police.

Last month, a woman named Bhavya Rai (32) had allegedly got into an argument with the security guards of a Jaypee Group society in Sector 128, Noida. In the 2-minute video, Bhavya was seen grabbing one of the guards by the collar and smacking him across the face. She also hurled abuses and threatened the guards. She was heard saying ‘learn to respect women’. She was later arrested and kept in custody for 14 days.

In a report by PTI, Bhavya was granted bail recently by a local court. Her lawyer, Inderveer Singh Bhati, said she was granted bail by chief judicial magistrate Richa Upadhyay of the Surajpur court.

#Noida #Slapgate