Noida woman slaps security guard several times for delay in opening gate, video goes viral

Chandigarh, September 11
Last month, a woman was arrested for abusing a security guard at a housing society in Noida. A similar incident has come to light, the video of which has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, a woman from Noida’s Cleo County society can be seen slapping a security guard several times. She assaulted the guard for delay in opening the society gate. The case falls under the Phase 3 Police Station in Noida.
The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and going by the reports, the woman who slapped the guard is a professor by profession. The matter has been reported to the police.
Last month, a woman named Bhavya Rai (32) had allegedly got into an argument with the security guards of a Jaypee Group society in Sector 128, Noida. In the 2-minute video, Bhavya was seen grabbing one of the guards by the collar and smacking him across the face. She also hurled abuses and threatened the guards. She was heard saying ‘learn to respect women’. She was later arrested and kept in custody for 14 days.
In a report by PTI, Bhavya was granted bail recently by a local court. Her lawyer, Inderveer Singh Bhati, said she was granted bail by chief judicial magistrate Richa Upadhyay of the Surajpur court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses
A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP
The DGP says the 3 accused were planning to escape to Dubai ...
Will announce formation of new party within 10 days: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Struggle for restoration of J-K's statehood and fight for jo...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank
Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft Industrial and Business Development policy
Policy aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment in five ye...