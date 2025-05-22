DT
Home / Trending / Not AI or Amazon rainforest: Watch the viral cricket ground video that's taking Kerala by storm

Not AI or Amazon rainforest: Watch the viral cricket ground video that's taking Kerala by storm

Kerala, often called "God's Own Country," is known for its natural beauty—like backwaters, beaches, hills, and green forests.
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 PM May 22, 2025 IST
Photo: @notonthemap/Instgram
A beautiful cricket field in Thrissur, Kerala, is trending on social media.

Many people were amazed by how it looks, with some even thinking it was in the Amazon rainforest. But it's actually the Palappilly ground, located inside the Harrisons Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly.

Sreejith S, a social media influencer who shares videos of unique places, posted a drone video of the cricket ground on Instagram.

In the video, people are playing cricket surrounded by thick greenery. He added the caption: "This is not Amazon rainforest."

The video quickly went viral and has been watched over 37.6 million times. Thousands of people commented, saying how beautiful the place looks. One person said, "Absolutely breathtaking. Some might even think it is AI." Another wrote, "How lucky are those guys. Wish to play here once and retire." Someone else joked, "Who will get the ball after it is lost in the forest, lol."

Later, Sreejith thanked everyone for their support. He said, "This video blew up, but it's not even my favorite one. I hope my other posts get this kind of love too. Instagram’s algorithm is wild!" He also added, "Thank you all so much for the love, likes, comments, and messages—you make this journey amazing!"

As per Matrabhumi.com, the Harrison Malayalam company had set up the cricket ground decades ago for its plantation workers.

