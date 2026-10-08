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Home / Trending / Not IIT or UPSC: With level 22,222, Bihar teen's Candy Crush obsession earns him spot in record books

Not IIT or UPSC: With level 22,222, Bihar teen's Candy Crush obsession earns him spot in record books

Shubham achieved the milestone on July 5 at the age of 19 years, 8 months and 25 days

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Who knew the game that many turned to for a brief distraction would end up getting this teenager recognition from the International Book of Records?

19-year-old Shubham Kumar from Bihar clearly took this popular mobile game to a completely new level by reaching level 22,222.

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He achieved the milestone on July 5 at the age of 19 years, 8 months and 25 days. The record organisation has recognised his feat in the category “Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager).”

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While many young people make headlines for excelling in academics or winning sporting honours, Shubham has secured a place in the record books through his remarkable progress in a mobile game.

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