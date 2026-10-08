Who knew the game that many turned to for a brief distraction would end up getting this teenager recognition from the International Book of Records?

19-year-old Shubham Kumar from Bihar clearly took this popular mobile game to a completely new level by reaching level 22,222.

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He achieved the milestone on July 5 at the age of 19 years, 8 months and 25 days. The record organisation has recognised his feat in the category “Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager).”

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While many young people make headlines for excelling in academics or winning sporting honours, Shubham has secured a place in the record books through his remarkable progress in a mobile game.

🚨 Bihar’s 19-year-old Shubham Kumar has reached an unbelievable milestone in Candy Crush Saga Level 22,222🍬🎮 That’s not just a game anymore, that’s 22,222 levels of patience, persistence and probably a LOT of candies. 😂🔥 Bihar boy, you’ve officially entered another level👏😄congratulations — Kitty K (@findkitty7) October 7, 2026