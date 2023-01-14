‘NoTo-NoTo….’: Jaipur Police gives creative alteration to RRR’s Naatu Naatu while conveying message on road safety

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 14

The cult of RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, after it’s big win at the Golden Globes, has been categorically manoeuvred by Jaipur Police to school the city residents on road safety.

In a creative Twitter post demoting drinking and driving exercise, the department shared picture of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu while twisting the words to "NoTo NoTo", inducing a bit of malapropism in it.

"Say NoTo NoTo NoTo NoTo Drinking while Driving," reads the road safety message in the graphic.

“Raising a glass to RRR's Golden Globe win, but let's make sure it's not in our car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices” the post reads.

Raising a glass to RRR's Golden Globe win, but let's make sure it's not in our car.🙌🏻



Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences.



Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices.💫 pic.twitter.com/fm8Wags2nt — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) January 12, 2023

The post has so far garnered over 30,000 views. Netizens are hailing Jaipur Police for being creative while conveying information on road safety.

Yeh sahi tha guru😂😂 — Ak Vaishnav (@AkVais) January 13, 2023

Very nice try and very creative@jaipur_police — Sofina khan (@rosejo78824849) January 13, 2023

creative — StandwithHonesty (@luv_het) January 14, 2023

#social media #twitter