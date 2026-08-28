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Home / Trending / Kiren Rijiju video-calls viral Arunachal girl; she says 'Aap kaun hain'

Kiren Rijiju video-calls viral Arunachal girl; she says 'Aap kaun hain'

Rijiju was introduced to Tinkle during an exclusive interview with India Today

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:28 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju interacted with Tinkle, the young girl from Arunachal Pradesh whose emotional response to being mistaken for Chinese recently went viral on social media.

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Rijiju was introduced to Tinkle during an exclusive interview with India Today and agreed to speak with her through a video call.

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Also read: Abhi hum India ho gaya': Arunachal Pradesh's Tinkle Gogo shares thank-you video

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‘Aap log aise mat bolo, hum India hain’: Arunachal girl becomes national ‘cutie’ with her deep message

During the call, Tinkle asked, “Aap kaun hain? (Who are you?)”, to which Rijiju replied, “Main Kiren Rijiju hoon… aap apni mummy se puchho.”

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The minister spoke to her in Hindi and asked about her parents. “Where is your mother? Show me your mother’s photo. Where is your father?” he asked. However, Tinkle appeared unable to fully understand his questions and did not respond.

Before ending the conversation, Rijiju asked Tinkle to tell her mother that “Kiren uncle called”.

“Now the whole of India loves you,” Rijiju told her. “You have become very famous. You know that?” he added.

Tinkle had earlier shared a video in which she spoke about being upset when people referred to her as Chinese.

“Hum log Indian hain. Aap humko Chinese bolne se hum bohot gussa hotey hain, bohot dukhi hote hain. Humko Indian bolo. Hum India ka hai. Hum Itanagar mein rehte hai,” she said in the video.

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