Odisha woman fakes husband’s death to procure compensation from government, absconds after spouse files complaint

Chandigarh, June 8
A man, whose death was faked by his wife in Odisha train accident to obtain compensation money, filed a complaint at Cuttack’s Maniabandha police station against his better half demanding strict action against her for attempting to grab public money.
Gitanjali Datta claimed before officials that her husband, Bijay Datta, died in the train accident. She even identified a body claiming it to be of her husband.
However, after thorough scrutinising, her claim was found untrue. She initially got off scot-free with a warning but it wasn’t until her husband, who she claimed had died, filed a complaint against her that she sensed some trouble awaiting her.
She has been on the run since then fearing arrest, India Times quoted police as saying.
A three-train-crash claimed some 288 lives besides leaving 1,200 injured in Odisha's Balasore last week.
Owing to the tragic incident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for family of those killed while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh.
Besides, Railway ministry announced Rs 10 lakh compensationfor families of those killed.
Tribune Shorts
