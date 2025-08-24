Odisha's ‘Mrs Geetanjali’ nails Hrithik's 'Dhoom Again' dance moves in saree!
Meet Pallabi Khatua, affectionately known as ‘Mrs Geetanjali’ on Instagram, who has taken the social media world by storm with her incredible dance moves.
Recently, she captivated audience with her mind-blowing video of herself dancing to iconic Bollywood track ‘Dhoom Again’ from the blockbuster movie ‘Dhoom 2’.
Dressed elegantly in a saree, Pallabi showcased her mastery of the song’s energetic choreography, making it impossible to look away.
Hailing from Odisha, this talented dancer has amassed a devoted following, and her recent performance to ‘Mehboob Mere’ from ‘Fiza’ has already surpassed two million views.
Fans are playfully suggesting that she might just be the next Bollywood sensation.
A user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan ❌ Hrithika Roshani ✅,” another said, “Rooting for you🙌🏻🥰.”
A third posted, “Aunty eats 1000 Hrithik Roshans in her morning breakfast. >>> 👏👏👏.”
Another commented, “I wish I could dance like this.”
