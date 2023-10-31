On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

An ugly spat broke out between a retired IAS officer and a woman at Sector 108’s Park Laureate Society in Noida when the woman refused to get off a lift with her pet dog.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Noida police, and an investigations is under way.

A video of the former IAS officer RP Gupta slapping the woman as she tried to stop him from recording a video of the incident has gone viral

The woman, too, can be seen raising her hand in a bid to defend herself.

Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar’s X post read, "A dispute regarding taking a dog in a lift has been reported, Talks are being held with both the parties, CCTV is being observed… after investigation, necessary action will be taken."