On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

Chandigarh, October 31
An ugly spat broke out between a retired IAS officer and a woman at Sector 108’s Park Laureate Society in Noida when the woman refused to get off a lift with her pet dog.
A formal complaint has been lodged with the Noida police, and an investigations is under way.
A video of the former IAS officer RP Gupta slapping the woman as she tried to stop him from recording a video of the incident has gone viral
NOIDA :-— Ankit Kaushik {ABP NEWS} (@ankitka96062636) October 30, 2023
नोएडा मे फिर लिफ्ट मे कुत्ते को लेकर विवाद, रिटार्ड IAS नें महिला को जड़े ताबड़तोड़ कई थप्पड़, महिला को कुत्ते के साथ जाने पर रोका,महिला के लिफ्ट से बाहर नहीं निकलने पर रिटार्ड IAS हुए आग -बबूला,PARK LAUREATE सोसायटी सेक्टर 108 का मामला @noidapolice @CP_Noida @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/os0T6NDxIT
The woman, too, can be seen raising her hand in a bid to defend herself.
Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar’s X post read, "A dispute regarding taking a dog in a lift has been reported, Talks are being held with both the parties, CCTV is being observed… after investigation, necessary action will be taken."
