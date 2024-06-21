On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 21

Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami have made their names in the sports world. Sania has done well in tennis, while Shami in cricket.

Sania and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik divorced earlier this year, Shami is also separated from his wife Hasin Jahan.

A rumour is doing the wounds that Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami are getting married.

Reacting to the rumours, Sania Mirza's father Imran told NDTV: "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him."

Taking to social media, she said she was blessed to go on Hajj.

She revealed that she is now gearing up for a 'transformative experience', from which she hopes to return as a better human being.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Sania wrote: "As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings."

Sania said she hopes Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path.

She added: "I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan.

