‘One nation, one samosa’: Snack shortage sparks viral brawl at PM Modi’s UP event

While December 25 was intended to be a solemn commemoration of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the atmosphere in UP’s Lucknow took a turn for the theatrical. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, which included the inauguration of a national memorial and a public address, has set social media ablaze — not for the policy speeches, but for an unexpected brawl over samosas.

A video of the crowd area captured a section of attendees engaged in a fight, allegedly triggered by a shortage of samosas. In a scene described by online commenters as “absolute cinema,” the viral clip shows three men launching an assault on an individual, utilizing a barrage of slaps, punches, and flying kicks that sent the victim tumbling into rows of chairs. Remarkably, the scuffle unfolded while the Prime Minister’s voice continued to be heard in the background.

One Nation One Samosa 😱 Just watched this Chaotic Video from a Modi event in Lucknow – ardent supporters throwing punches allegedly over Samosas! 😂#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai #BJPHatesBrahmin pic.twitter.com/vQQ5xO1neX — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) December 26, 2025

Some netizens coined the hashtag “One Nation, One Samosa” to describe the skirmish. Commenters noted that for some, “Samosa is more important than the politics,” while others lamented the state of “Samosa brotherhood”.