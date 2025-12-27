DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / ‘One nation, one samosa’: Snack shortage sparks viral brawl at PM Modi’s UP event

‘One nation, one samosa’: Snack shortage sparks viral brawl at PM Modi’s UP event

Online commenters describe the scene as ‘absolute cinema’

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:32 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs via X
Advertisement

While December 25 was intended to be a solemn commemoration of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the atmosphere in UP’s Lucknow took a turn for the theatrical. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, which included the inauguration of a national memorial and a public address, has set social media ablaze — not for the policy speeches, but for an unexpected brawl over samosas.

Advertisement

A video of the crowd area captured a section of attendees engaged in a fight, allegedly triggered by a shortage of samosas. In a scene described by online commenters as “absolute cinema,” the viral clip shows three men launching an assault on an individual, utilizing a barrage of slaps, punches, and flying kicks that sent the victim tumbling into rows of chairs. Remarkably, the scuffle unfolded while the Prime Minister’s voice continued to be heard in the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some netizens coined the hashtag “One Nation, One Samosa” to describe the skirmish. Commenters noted that for some, “Samosa is more important than the politics,” while others lamented the state of “Samosa brotherhood”.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts