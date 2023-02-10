‘One step forward….’: Rishabh Pant posts first pictures of himself walking on crutches since frightful car accident

Chandigarh, February 10
Flamboyant Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday shared two pictures of himself walking with the help of crutches on a bright sunny day.
“One step forward One step stronger One step better,” Pant captioned the tweet.
One step forward— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 10, 2023
One step stronger
One step better pic.twitter.com/uMiIfd7ap5
His right knee could be seen taped up as he underwent knee surgery after suffering a ligament tear.
Pant survived a near-fatal accident after his speeding car crashed into divider and turned turtle on Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30. He was heading towards his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother on new year.
Pant managed to eject himself out of his burning car with the help of locals.
He was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. He was later airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment.
