'Only 37-day notice for NEET re-exam?' Furious students slam NTA, say 'Your mistakes cost us our peace'

The wait is finally over! However, for over 24 lakh medical aspirants, a new array of hurdles has only begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now announced that NEET-UG will be re-conducted on June 21, following weeks of protests and a CBI probe into a massive paper leak.

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One user wrote: “Not every student lives in the same city where they prepare. Some already packed up and went home after coaching ended. Now they need to rush back, find rooms again, spend more money, and fight for train tickets." Many are now desperately asking, “Tq can I change my exam city" because the travel and stay costs are piling up for middle-class families.

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📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Examination Date Announced The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

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@NTA_Exams Only 37 days notice for NEET re-exam on 21 June? Students already destroyed by paper leak, cancellation, CBI probe and now this? No extra prep time, no city change, overlapping exams, mental health in crisis… How is this fair? We demand: • Minimum 60-90 days… — Ritik (@heyyritik_) May 15, 2026

Another student went on to highlight: “As a student, this breaks me. We study every day with full dedication, but because of paper leaks, cancellations, and pressure, our future feels like a joke. That 17-year-old could have been any one of us. We are not machines."

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“You Broke everyone’s consistency (I can’t feel anything maybe this time I’m emotionless)," a third reacted.

A fourth commented, “So after this one, when’s the next re-NEET? cause clearly securing papers isn’t something you guys can handle. Your mistakes cost students their peace, years of hard work and even lives."

Another user questioned: “What’s the guarantee that @NTA_Exams insiders won’t sell papers this time? Who is taking accountability for conducting a fair exam? Should we not involve the defence and high level security forces to keep a watch on those handling the papers?"