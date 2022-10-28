Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts

Bengaluru, October 28
The ‘Koti Kanta Gaayana’ programme on Friday received overwhelming response with more than one crore people estimated to have sung six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the state and at several places in the country and abroad on the day.
The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in ahead of Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November 1.
More than one crore people sang at the same time across Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of ‘Vidhana Soudha’ here.
“It’s a world record,” Bommai said as he highlighted the people’s passion for Kannada language and culture.
The Chief Minister said a similar event was organised last year as well but this time it has seen wider participation.
“The songs selected are vibrating throughout Karnataka. Our heart beats for Kannada. We are proud of our language and culture. The programme enabled us to take a vow for a grand future of Karnataka,” Bommai said.
The ‘Koti Kanta Gaayana’ programme was organised at Raj Bhavan and various government departments.
The Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha too organised the event in which women sang the song on the steps of the ‘Jagannath Bhavan’, the BJP state headquarters at Malleshwaram in the city.
