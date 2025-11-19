In a heartwarming video that's taken the Internet by storm, an Indian woman has become an unlikely celebrity in Russia, all thanks to her vibrant Rajasthani saree. The woman, who was exploring Russia with her family, confidently strolled through the streets, drawing attention from locals who couldn't resist requesting selfies and complimenting her appearance.

The video text reads, “POV: she is not just my mom - she’s Russia’s favourite celebrity,” while the caption reads, “My mom is Celebrity in Russia.”

The video, shared on Instagram by user Shubham Gautam, shows the woman walking with her husband as people stop them, smiling and asking for photographs. The clip has garnered over 2.8 million views and more than 3 lakh likes, with users praising the woman's decision to proudly showcase Indian culture abroad.

Many users described her as looking "beautiful," "royal," and even jokingly called her an "ambassador of India."

One user commented, "Awww this is such a sweet video." Another user added, "Cultural differences are so beautiful, we should embrace that with respect."