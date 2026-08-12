DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / ‘Paison ka langar’ goes viral in Chandigarh's Sector 8 temple: Rs 500, burgers, cold drinks distributed; bouncers deployed to manage crowd

‘Paison ka langar’ goes viral in Chandigarh's Sector 8 temple: Rs 500, burgers, cold drinks distributed; bouncers deployed to manage crowd

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 01:11 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs
Advertisement

A video showing a ‘paison ka langar’ in Chandigarh, where cash was distributed along with burgers and cold drinks, is going viral on social media. The unusual langar was organised in Sector 8, where large crowds gathered to collect the food and Rs 500 in cash. Bouncers were deployed after the crowd grew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The service was organised outside a temple by ‘Raja Ji The King’, a resident of Amritsar. The viral video shows people standing in long queues to collect cash, while bouncers can be seen managing the crowd at the venue.

Advertisement

Cash distributed

In the video, it was seen the cash was distributed to people. Rs 500 notes were seen in his hands.

Advertisement

‘Raja Ji The King’ said, “I have been doing this kind of service for a long time. With Mata Rani’s blessings and following her command, I spend a part of my earnings helping people in need.”

He claimed to be involved in the cryptocurrency business and said he uses part of his earnings for such charitable activities.

“I had earlier organised such langars in Amritsar. Since 2025, I have also been providing this kind of service in Chandigarh,” he said.

Bouncers deployed as crowd swells

The viral footage shows a large gathering at the venue, with people queuing up to receive cash. As the crowd increased, bouncers were deployed to maintain order and manage the queues.

The organisers said the coupon system was intended to prevent repeat collections and help distribute the available assistance among more people.

‘Raja ji the King’ claims petrol langar too

The organiser has previously claimed to have conducted a petrol langar in Chandigarh’s Manimajra area. He has also spoken about plans to organise a petrol and diesel langar.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Questions over source of cash

The distribution of cash to a large number of people has also prompted questions about the source of the money and the organiser’s income.

‘Raja Ji The King’ claimed that he had been questioned by relevant agencies and that he has a legitimate source of income. This claim could not be independently verified.

The Chandigarh event is now drawing attention primarily because of the unusual combination of burgers, cold drinks and cash being distributed as part of the langar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts