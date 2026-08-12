A video showing a ‘paison ka langar’ in Chandigarh, where cash was distributed along with burgers and cold drinks, is going viral on social media. The unusual langar was organised in Sector 8, where large crowds gathered to collect the food and Rs 500 in cash. Bouncers were deployed after the crowd grew.

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VIDEO | Chandigarh: Danveer Raja D King organises 'Money Langer', where he distributes cash and food to needy people. pic.twitter.com/yec8mm8RH5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026

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The service was organised outside a temple by ‘Raja Ji The King’, a resident of Amritsar. The viral video shows people standing in long queues to collect cash, while bouncers can be seen managing the crowd at the venue.

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Cash distributed

In the video, it was seen the cash was distributed to people. Rs 500 notes were seen in his hands.

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‘Raja Ji The King’ said, “I have been doing this kind of service for a long time. With Mata Rani’s blessings and following her command, I spend a part of my earnings helping people in need.”

He claimed to be involved in the cryptocurrency business and said he uses part of his earnings for such charitable activities.

“I had earlier organised such langars in Amritsar. Since 2025, I have also been providing this kind of service in Chandigarh,” he said.

Bouncers deployed as crowd swells

The viral footage shows a large gathering at the venue, with people queuing up to receive cash. As the crowd increased, bouncers were deployed to maintain order and manage the queues.

The organisers said the coupon system was intended to prevent repeat collections and help distribute the available assistance among more people.

‘Raja ji the King’ claims petrol langar too

The organiser has previously claimed to have conducted a petrol langar in Chandigarh’s Manimajra area. He has also spoken about plans to organise a petrol and diesel langar.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Questions over source of cash

The distribution of cash to a large number of people has also prompted questions about the source of the money and the organiser’s income.

‘Raja Ji The King’ claimed that he had been questioned by relevant agencies and that he has a legitimate source of income. This claim could not be independently verified.

The Chandigarh event is now drawing attention primarily because of the unusual combination of burgers, cold drinks and cash being distributed as part of the langar.